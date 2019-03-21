Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Holdings Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 797.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2,384.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,677,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,986 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

QRTEA opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $26.85.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/qurate-retail-inc-series-a-qrtea-holdings-lowered-by-connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd.html.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.