Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, GOPAX and Kucoin. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and $421,947.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00362310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.01636175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00225885 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, Huobi and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

