Quanta Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $60,331.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.13 or 0.17781448 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00062177 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00001301 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

