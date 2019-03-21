QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Decreased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of QCOM opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

