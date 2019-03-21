Qtum Price Tops $2.46 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00061275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, Coindeal, DragonEX and Poloniex. Qtum has a market capitalization of $220.06 million and approximately $223.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003015 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018428 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,339,768 coins and its circulating supply is 89,339,768 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

