QS Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,355 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 175,732 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 34,901 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Exelixis by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $886,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 859,872 shares of company stock worth $19,069,347. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

