Qbao Price Hits $0.0174 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $84,963.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbao has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, EXX and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, Gate.io, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

