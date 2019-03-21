Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for National Fuel Gas Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $490.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.76 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:NFG opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 65.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 97.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $617,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $564,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,150,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

