Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Marriott International Inc (MAR) Cut by Analyst

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.21.

Shares of MAR opened at $123.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 80.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,626,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,729 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $1,351,168,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 600.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,329,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140,319 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Marriott International by 9,956.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,787,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,201,000 after purchasing an additional 448,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $1,414,609.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $693,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,015,020.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,410 shares of company stock worth $3,432,989. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

