PureTech Health (PRTC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research note released on Monday morning.

PRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of LON:PRTC opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 188.50 ($2.46). The company has a market cap of $459.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

