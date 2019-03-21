Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Pundi X NEM token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $970,010.00 and $1.13 million worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00362857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.01642683 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00225588 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Token Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,434,893,062 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and Hotbit.

