PTC Inc (PTC) Director Corinna Lathan Sells 2,260 Shares

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $206,722.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PTC opened at $92.98 on Thursday. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $334.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,035,000 after buying an additional 1,055,829 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PTC by 8,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,497,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,455,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $197,240,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,812,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PTC by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

