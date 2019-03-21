Prudential Public Limited (PUK) Holdings Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,958 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Prudential Public worth $24,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,377,000 after buying an additional 419,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Prudential Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Public by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 274,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 81,465 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,607,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Public by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 526,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUK opened at $42.18 on Thursday. Prudential Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Societe Generale cut Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

