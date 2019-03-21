Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Stake Lessened by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 54.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.2% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 108.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $614,922.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,538 shares of company stock worth $4,298,777. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU opened at $93.91 on Thursday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

