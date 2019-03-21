Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in California Resources Corp (CRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 1,949.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,920 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of California Resources worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in California Resources by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $27.05 on Thursday. California Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 4.76.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.50. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

