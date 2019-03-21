Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,182 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,262,000 after buying an additional 110,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WP Carey in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

NYSE WPC opened at $76.85 on Thursday. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.44%.

About WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

