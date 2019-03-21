Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Graham worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Graham by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Graham by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at about $19,456,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, VP Marcel A. Snyman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.07, for a total value of $63,307.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $654.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.40. Graham Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $537.40 and a twelve month high of $700.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

