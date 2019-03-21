Proto Labs (PRLB) & DECKER MFG CORP/SH (DMFG) Critical Analysis

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) and DECKER MFG CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DMFG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Proto Labs and DECKER MFG CORP/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 0 1 2 0 2.67 DECKER MFG CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proto Labs presently has a consensus price target of $134.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Proto Labs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than DECKER MFG CORP/SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proto Labs and DECKER MFG CORP/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $445.60 million 6.37 $76.59 million $2.81 37.45 DECKER MFG CORP/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than DECKER MFG CORP/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Proto Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Proto Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Proto Labs and DECKER MFG CORP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs 17.19% 14.73% 13.09% DECKER MFG CORP/SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Proto Labs beats DECKER MFG CORP/SH on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

About DECKER MFG CORP/SH

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications. It also provides shipping, technical assistance, product quality planning and production part approval processes. The company was formerly known as Decker Screw Products Company and changed its names to Decker Manufacturing Corporation in 1945. Decker Manufacturing Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Albion, Michigan.

