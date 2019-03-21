ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0397 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of SDD opened at $14.01 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Get ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/proshares-ultrashort-smallcap600-sdd-plans-0-04-quarterly-dividend.html.

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.