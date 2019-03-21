ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of TWM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,063. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $23.55.
Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.
ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile
ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.
