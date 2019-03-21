ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of TWM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,063. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $23.55.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 alerts:

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/proshares-ultrashort-russell2000-twm-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-04.html.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.