ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0636 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

