ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (MZZ)

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA MZZ opened at $17.63 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

