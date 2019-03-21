ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2202 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $81.39 and a one year high of $129.98.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

