ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2202 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $81.39 and a one year high of $129.98.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile
