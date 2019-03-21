ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0802 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA:UPV opened at $48.66 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $60.66.

Get ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/proshares-ultra-ftse-europe-upv-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-08.html.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.