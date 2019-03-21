ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1066 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

RWM stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $49.93.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

