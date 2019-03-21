ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (TBX) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
TBX stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $29.79.
