ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

TBX stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $29.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (TBX) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/proshares-short-7-10-treasury-tbx-increases-dividend-to-0-09-per-share.html.

