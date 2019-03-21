ProShares RAFI Long/Short (RALS) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA:RALS opened at $35.21 on Thursday. ProShares RAFI Long/Short has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

