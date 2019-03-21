Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,746 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Northrop Grumman worth $85,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $24,849,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,473,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,289 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,861. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $270.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.39.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

