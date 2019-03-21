Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $99.59 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $99,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $99.08 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $244.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 64.57%.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,013,926.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

