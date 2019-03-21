Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 286,218 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 708,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $88,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $93.03 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.25%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 11,640 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $1,625,875.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,801,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 28,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $3,902,833.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,170,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,476 shares of company stock worth $10,940,008 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

