Primorus Investments (PRIM) Trading Down 8.7%

Primorus Investments PLC (LON:PRIM) was down 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 7,498,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 11,650,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

About Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It owns a 5% direct interest in Horse Hill Developments Limited, which owns a 65% participating interest and operatorship of Licence PEDL137 and the adjacent Licence PEDL246 in the Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

