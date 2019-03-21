Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) Position Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFBI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 58.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

In other Premier Financial Bancorp news, Director Lloyd George Jackson II bought 3,000 shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Cline bought 2,000 shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $30,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Bancorp stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/premier-financial-bancorp-inc-pfbi-position-trimmed-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.