Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.30% of Precision Drilling worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,265,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 220,935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 250,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,796,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 886,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of PDS opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.29. Precision Drilling Corp has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

