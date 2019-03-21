Post Holdings Inc (POST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Post from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Post to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.71. The stock had a trading volume of 287,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.22. Post has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $105.25.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Post will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Edwin H. Callison acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 35,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $3,495,051.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,692,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,153,557. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 170,094 shares of company stock valued at $16,488,054 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Post by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Post by 24,900.0% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,694,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

