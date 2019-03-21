Pool Co. (POOL) Insider Sells $4,284,216.30 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 27,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,216.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,411,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $159.76. The stock had a trading volume of 111,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.58 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 80.86%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

