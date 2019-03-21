Polybius Hits Market Capitalization of $5.52 Million (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Polybius has a market cap of $5.52 million and $6,248.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polybius has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polybius token can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00034020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00376809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.01636394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00228392 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Polybius was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank . The official website for Polybius is polybius.io

Polybius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

