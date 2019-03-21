Polarityte (PTE) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 711,749 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 318,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

PTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Polarityte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.80. The company has a market cap of $271.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 4,259.44% and a negative return on equity of 258.52%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Polarityte Inc will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

Polarityte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

