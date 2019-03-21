Polar Capital LLP Has $58.86 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 682.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 229,388 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $58,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $5,326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,013,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $265.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.85 and a 1 year high of $267.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $1,358,154.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,587.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/polar-capital-llp-has-58-86-million-position-in-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.