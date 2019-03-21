PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 4,199.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,814,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSE:NGL opened at $13.79 on Thursday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.30.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

