PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 133.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.89 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

