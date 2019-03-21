PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $369.22 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $369,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,291,000 after purchasing an additional 370,179 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2,579.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $250.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $212.49 and a one year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total transaction of $1,333,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,716,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,783. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-369-22-million-holdings-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.