Pluralsight (PS) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pluralsight earned a media sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Pluralsight’s ranking:

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of PS opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 246.61%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.38 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.26.

In related news, CFO James Budge sold 6,206 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $184,069.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $127,924.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,197,342 shares of company stock worth $261,059,346 in the last 90 days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/pluralsight-ps-receiving-positive-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.