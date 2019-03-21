Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Position Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 119,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 218,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 89,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Plug Power stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $591.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.72. Plug Power Inc has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.65.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 289.96% and a negative net margin of 42.87%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh bought 12,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,977.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 465,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,953.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,499.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

