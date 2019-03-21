Pivotal Software (PVTL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pivotal Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of PVTL stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Edward Hieatt sold 44,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $896,267.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Cook sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,191.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pivotal Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Pivotal Software by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pivotal Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pivotal Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Pivotal Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pivotal Software (PVTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.