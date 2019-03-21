Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 444,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 371,705 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBI opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 100.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $947.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBI shares. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

