Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AKBA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.46. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,523,000 after purchasing an additional 253,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,883,000.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

