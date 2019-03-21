Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Bonds Trading 1.5% Higher

An issue of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) bonds rose 1.5% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.875% coupon and is set to mature on September 30, 2027. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $101.17 and were trading at $99.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.75 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 867,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,195. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 86,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,754,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

