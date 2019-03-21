Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Achieves $315,442.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $315,442.00 and approximately $3,559.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00017373 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00061104 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000606 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000743 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 2,197,282,000 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.