Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,196,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445,747 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,577.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,634,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,108 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,342,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,103 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

WARNING: “Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-increases-position-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.