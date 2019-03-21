Physiomics (PYC) Trading 4.7% Higher

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.36 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). 390,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00.

Physiomics Plc provides outsourced systems and computational biology services to pharmaceutical companies in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

